Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/16

Pat StrathmanMay 15, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Great fishing going on now at Kansas lakes and reservoirs.  Bob Roberts talks about how May is the time to get out to your favorite reservoir, lake or pond and catch fish.  Some reservoirs having big crowds on weekends as even out of state folks are fishing some of the Kansas reservoirs.  Good Walleye-Saugeye reports out of lakes with a 15 or 18 inch length limit while those anglers fishing lakes with a 21 inch length limit are quiet.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

