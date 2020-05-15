Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/16

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Great fishing going on now at Kansas lakes and reservoirs. Bob Roberts talks about how May is the time to get out to your favorite reservoir, lake or pond and catch fish. Some reservoirs having big crowds on weekends as even out of state folks are fishing some of the Kansas reservoirs. Good Walleye-Saugeye reports out of lakes with a 15 or 18 inch length limit while those anglers fishing lakes with a 21 inch length limit are quiet.

