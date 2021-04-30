Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/1

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

The weather is warming and so is the Crappie fishing with smaller lakes the first to have Crappies moving into the spawning areas. Bob Roberts talks about how the first of May always signals the Crappie spawn at many lakes and reservoirs.

Turkey hunters are filling tags as the warm weather is finding the birds more active.

A few Walleye reports from some lakes including Wilson which is back with a catchable population of Walleyes after intensive stocking for several years.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.