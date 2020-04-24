Central Kansas Outdoors – 4/25

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Wilson reservoir is the clearest lake in Kansas and is known for Walleyes, Smallmouth Bass and Striped Bass. Bob Roberts visits with Brian Sowders, KDWPT fisheries biologist for Wilson about the lake and how various species are doing. Anglers are finding Crappies moving shallow at most lakes and reservoirs. Turkey season reports vary but those avid hunters are taking some nice toms.

