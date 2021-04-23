Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 40 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 4/24

Pat StrathmanApril 23, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

This spring is slow for the fishing compared to last year at this time.  Bob Roberts compares then and  now for the fishing for Crappies.

Colder weather main factor for the slow bite this year.  Warmer weather next week should have first weekend of May showing improvement.

Turkey hunters harvesting some Toms as the season progresses and should get better as weather warms.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 4/10

April 9, 2021 10:01 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/27

April 2, 2021 3:22 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/27

March 27, 2021 9:24 am

Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/20

March 19, 2021 4:43 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 4/24

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

April 23, 2021 Comments

Distracted Driver Cited In 4 Car Co...

Kansas News

April 23, 2021

$615,000 in USDA Funding for Kansas...

Top News

April 23, 2021

Schwan’s Donates $10K to CAPS

Top News

April 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Distracted Driver Cited I...
April 23, 2021Comments
Top Value: Survey ranks K...
April 23, 2021Comments
Man Trying To Elude Newto...
April 23, 2021Comments
32 Percent of Saline Coun...
April 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices