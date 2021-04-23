Central Kansas Outdoors – 4/24

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

This spring is slow for the fishing compared to last year at this time. Bob Roberts compares then and now for the fishing for Crappies.

Colder weather main factor for the slow bite this year. Warmer weather next week should have first weekend of May showing improvement.

Turkey hunters harvesting some Toms as the season progresses and should get better as weather warms.

