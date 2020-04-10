Central Kansas Outdoors – 4/11

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Warm weather kicked the fishing up a notch and reports were good from farm ponds to reservoirs. Crappies moving into shallow coves preparing for the upcoming spawn. Walleyes and Saugeyes winding up their spawning activities and some showing up on the flats. Turkey season opens next week for shot gunners. Youth, disabled and archery Turkey season now on. New bag limits on Turkeys depending where you are hunting so check the regulations.

