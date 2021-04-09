Central Kansas Outdoors – 4/10

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Shotgun Turkey season open next Wednesday April 14th. Bob Roberts talks about being safe and always know your target. Bob Roberts talks about safety when hunting Turkeys and be sure that you know the bag limits as they are different in parts of the state.

Crappie fishing ready to break use with the fish moving to the spawning banks in smaller lakes. Larger reservoirs spawning for the Crappies happens in May.

