Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/7

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks with Ed Viar with Saline county Uplanders about their youth shoot Saturday March 14 at Gypsum valley sporting clays

More information on Saline County Uplanders facebook page.

Fishing is just starting for the Walleyes and Saugeyes at local lakes while Crappies are hit and miss at some lakes.

Farm ponds are warming up and Channel Cats and Largemouth bass reports are good.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.