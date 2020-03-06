Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 40 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/7

Pat StrathmanMarch 6, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks with Ed Viar with Saline county Uplanders about their youth shoot Saturday March 14 at Gypsum valley sporting clays

More information on  Saline County Uplanders facebook page.

Fishing is just starting for the Walleyes and Saugeyes at local lakes while Crappies are hit and miss at some lakes.

Farm ponds are warming up and Channel Cats and Largemouth bass reports are good.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/29

February 28, 2020 4:24 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/22

February 21, 2020 3:54 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/15

February 14, 2020 3:39 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/8

February 7, 2020 9:01 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/7

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

March 6, 2020 Comments

2 Men Arrested at Shady Lady

Kansas News

March 6, 2020

Cash, Gun and Rings Stolen

Kansas News

March 6, 2020

Man Protects Loved Ones, Robber Arr...

Kansas News

March 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Men Arrested at Shady L...
March 6, 2020Comments
Cash, Gun and Rings Stole...
March 6, 2020Comments
Man Protects Loved Ones, ...
March 6, 2020Comments
Friday Morning High Speed...
March 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH