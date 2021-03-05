Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/6

Pat StrathmanMarch 5, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

All the reservoirs, lakes and ponds are open in Kansas.  Bob Roberts talks about some of the fishing opportunities when the ice has just gone out.

Most species will remain out in deeper water for a few weeks.  Walleyes and Saugeyes and early spawners  which is mid March to early April.

Archery Turkey season opens April 5th so early scouting will pay off for hunters.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

