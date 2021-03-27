Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/27

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

The big fish are biting at Milford and we talked to Brett Miller fisheries biologist for Kansas Dept of Wildlife and Parks about these Blue Catfish that grow big.

A good friend of mine, Frank Burwell from Phillipsburg had some big luck with a 67 lb Blue Cat that he caught in the upper end of Milford wading. That picture in on this website page.

Fishing reports varied on other species however the next two weeks usually are the best for spawning Walleyes at local reservoirs.

