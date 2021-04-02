Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/27

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts visits with Mike Pearce, former outdoors editor at the Wichita Eagle about Turkey Hunting. Mike is an experience hunter and offers some guidance on how to find and harvest a Turkey.

Hunters need to check the regulations this year relating to bag limits in various parts of Kansas. Much of the state in a one bearded Tom limit now.

Archery season opens Monday April 5th and shotgun season opens on Wednesday April 14th.

Fishing is about to get better with warmer weather. Crappies will be moving into the spawning areas soon and Walleyes-Saugeyes are finishing their spawning activities and soon will be on the flats.

