Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/20

Pat StrathmanMarch 19, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts visits with Kansas Wildlife and Parks fisheries biologist Brian Sowders about prospects this year for Kanopolis reservoir.

It’s the oldest reservoir in Kansas and continues to be a great fishing lake for several species.

Windy weather keeping some anglers off the lakes while others are hitting the rivers and ponds to avoid the wind.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

