Central Kansas Outdoors – 3/20

Bob Roberts visits with Kansas Wildlife and Parks fisheries biologist Brian Sowders about prospects this year for Kanopolis reservoir.

It’s the oldest reservoir in Kansas and continues to be a great fishing lake for several species.

Windy weather keeping some anglers off the lakes while others are hitting the rivers and ponds to avoid the wind.

