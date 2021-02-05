Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/6

Pat StrathmanFebruary 5, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Cold weather next week will freeze about all the lakes in Kansas and that means ice fishing.  Bob Roberts talks about ice fishing in Kansas and stresses that when you venture out on these frozen lakes, you must use caution.

Clear ice is better than white ice and always make sure the ice is at lease 4 inches thick.  When going out on the lake to a new spot, drill test holes as you proceed to you spot.  Ice thickness can vary due to springs and currents.

Always fish with a buddy.  White Bass and Crappies are the best choice for anglers.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

