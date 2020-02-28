Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 31 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/29

Pat StrathmanFebruary 28, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Warm weather raising fishing fever around our area and one of the best early reservoirs is Kanopolis.

Bob Roberts talked to KDWPT fisheries biologist Brian Sowards about the prospects for anglers at Kanopolis.

High water last year resulted in high releases of water which changed the fish populations for this year.

Overall statewide a lot of good reports this winter of Crappie success at many lakes.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/22

February 21, 2020 3:54 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/15

February 14, 2020 3:39 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/8

February 7, 2020 9:01 am

Central Kansas Outdoors – 1/18

January 17, 2020 10:32 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/29

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

February 28, 2020 Comments

Chase Called Off

Kansas News

February 28, 2020

Cab Driver Robbed

Kansas News

February 28, 2020

Schools Uniting to “Swim to a Wish”

Kansas News

February 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chase Called Off
February 28, 2020Comments
Cab Driver Robbed
February 28, 2020Comments
Schools Uniting to “...
February 28, 2020Comments
“The Howl” Ba...
February 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH