Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/29

Warm weather raising fishing fever around our area and one of the best early reservoirs is Kanopolis.

Bob Roberts talked to KDWPT fisheries biologist Brian Sowards about the prospects for anglers at Kanopolis.

High water last year resulted in high releases of water which changed the fish populations for this year.

Overall statewide a lot of good reports this winter of Crappie success at many lakes.

