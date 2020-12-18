Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/19

Pat StrathmanDecember 18, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

What to get for the outdoors person can be tough but one sure item that everybody that hunts and/or fishes is clothes.

Bob Roberts suggests clothes that fit the weather the outdoor person spends the most time outside.

Deer season disappointing for some with the warm weather so far this year.

Crappie fishing good at most area reservoirs with water temperatures dropping below 40 degrees.

Kanopolis will have a new Crappie daily limit of 20 fish per person but no size restrictions.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from my family to yours.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

