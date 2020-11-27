Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/28

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about fall hunting and fishing as the weather cools and days get shorter.

Archery Deer hunters are wrapping up their first season segment and firearms hunters will start their season on Wednesday December 2. Most firearms hunters will spend some time at a range checking out their gun but always a few don’t and it usually resorts in a missed opportunity on a trophy buck.

Fishing is picking up for Crappies and Walleyes and many anglers now are switching to Garmin electronics as we did. Garmin’s products are top notch and their support people are top notch and very helpful when you need answers.

Great to see a Kansas company do great!

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.