Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/21

Pat StrathmanNovember 20, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Archery season going on right now and the rut should be in full swing and maybe start winding down this coming week.  Bob Roberts talks about crossbows and how they have added more archery hunters in Kansas.

Never hear much about Prairie Chicken hunting but there are birds in our area.  Even experienced shoots misjudge this birds flight speed as it seems to be going 20 mph when it’s gliding along closer to 50.

Fishing reports on Crappies better but most anglers say it will get better.  Wilson Walleyes are looking better according to fisheries biologist Brian Sowders after he finished his fall sampling at Wilson.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

