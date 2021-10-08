Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 62 °

Central Kansas Outdoors 10-9-21

KSAL StaffOctober 8, 2021

John Eklund, Salina with a big Blue Cat caught on a crappie jig.

Bob Roberts salutes Bill Morris of Russell county Kansas who was just inducted into the Kansas sports hall of fame.  Bill was on the 1964 Olympic trapshooting team.  When you are fishing for Crappies, you don’t expect to catch big fish but Wednesday morning at Milford while fishing for Crappies John Eklund caught a Blue Catfish that we guessed would break the 50 lb mark.  Took about 25 minutes to get in the boat.  I took pictures and the fish was released to fight again.

https://soundcloud.com/oddittenger/central-ks-outdoors-10-9-21?si=841d123cb3784ded9bd56c2ad62e17d5

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors 10-9-21

[caption id="attachment_88031" align="alignnone" width="1425"] John Eklund, Salina with a big Blue C...

October 8, 2021 Comments

Mesonet Weather Program Benefit Far...

Farming News

October 8, 2021

Week 5 Injury Report | Chiefs vs. B...

Sports News

October 7, 2021

BIEGERT EARNS 200TH OVERALL WIN AS ...

Sports News

October 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors 1...
October 8, 2021Comments
Online Hunter Safety Cour...
October 7, 2021Comments
Josh Turner Stiefel Show ...
October 7, 2021Comments
Fall Fix-Up is Saturday
October 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices