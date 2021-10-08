Central Kansas Outdoors 10-9-21

Bob Roberts salutes Bill Morris of Russell county Kansas who was just inducted into the Kansas sports hall of fame. Bill was on the 1964 Olympic trapshooting team. When you are fishing for Crappies, you don’t expect to catch big fish but Wednesday morning at Milford while fishing for Crappies John Eklund caught a Blue Catfish that we guessed would break the 50 lb mark. Took about 25 minutes to get in the boat. I took pictures and the fish was released to fight again.

https://soundcloud.com/oddittenger/central-ks-outdoors-10-9-21?si=841d123cb3784ded9bd56c2ad62e17d5