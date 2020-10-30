Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/31

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Hunters especially archery Deer hunters are having great weather to help them harvest a nice Deer. Bob Roberts talks about this time of year when the days get shorter and trigger an internal mechanism in fish and wildlife.

Colder weather also help change wildlife but the main factor is day length. Kansas Deer rut is normally good the first and middle of November so might be best to plan to be in your tree stand or ground blind as much as possible during that time.

Crappie fishermen doing better but most say the bite will get better soon.

