Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 48 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/3

Pat StrathmanOctober 2, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

These crispy cool mornings are great for the archery Deer hunters in search of a trophy buck.

Bob Roberts talks about some of the fall hunting opportunities and also the fall fishing opportunities.  Each year more and more anglers take to the lakes in the fall and winter.

Crappies are the main species fishermen pursue in fall and winter but White Bass, Stripers and Wipers also offer some great fishing.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/3

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

October 2, 2020 Comments

Bike Share Program Back in Business

Top News

October 2, 2020

Woman Arrested After Smashing 2 Veh...

Kansas News

October 2, 2020

Property Stolen From the Y

Kansas News

October 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Arrested After Smas...
October 2, 2020Comments
Property Stolen From the ...
October 2, 2020Comments
Stolen Classic Car Sought
October 2, 2020Comments
Up On the Roof: DJ to Rai...
October 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH