Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/3

These crispy cool mornings are great for the archery Deer hunters in search of a trophy buck.

Bob Roberts talks about some of the fall hunting opportunities and also the fall fishing opportunities. Each year more and more anglers take to the lakes in the fall and winter.

Crappies are the main species fishermen pursue in fall and winter but White Bass, Stripers and Wipers also offer some great fishing.

