Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/24

Pat StrathmanOctober 23, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about this latest weather change and it’s effect on wildlife.

While weather has a big effect on the activities of animals and fish, the day length is also a big factor.  The combination of the two affects movement and activities in fish and game.

Bob makes some choices in the upcoming election but prefers to take a “none of the above” attitude about local legislative races.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

