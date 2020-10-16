Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/17

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Cooler nights have archery Deer hunters in their tree stands and ground blinds hoping for a shot at the Buck of their dreams. Bob Roberts talks about the progress of the Kansas Deer herd and how this country was founded on the premise of wildlife belonging to the public.

Efforts to circumvent that premise have been before the Kansas legislature and if passed could be an economic hardship for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. As waters cool and days shorten, fishing will be improving.

