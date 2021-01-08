Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 24 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 1/9

Pat StrathmanJanuary 8, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Go north if you want to ice fish!  Unlikely that our area will have any safe ice.  Bob Roberts talks about the weather change over the last 30 years that is resulting in our reservoirs not freezing with safe ice for fishing.

Fishing on ice less than 4 to 5 inches is dangerous.  The ice may seem even on the top while the ice can vary greatly on the thickness.

Most of the late season anterless Deer season are winding down with hunters having varying success which many are blaming on the warmer winter weather.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/19

December 18, 2020 2:55 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/12

December 11, 2020 2:24 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/5

December 4, 2020 2:30 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/28

November 27, 2020 5:00 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 1/9

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

January 8, 2021 Comments

K-State To Start Spring Semester On...

COVID-19 Top News

January 8, 2021

Unfreezing Phase One

Kansas News

January 8, 2021

Suspect Breaks Back in Vehicle Purs...

Top News

January 8, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Unfreezing Phase One
January 8, 2021Comments
Minneapolis Man Injured i...
January 8, 2021Comments
Governor Releases Final V...
January 8, 2021Comments
VIDEO: Stiefel Tower Ligh...
January 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices