Central Kansas Outdoors – 1/9

Go north if you want to ice fish! Unlikely that our area will have any safe ice. Bob Roberts talks about the weather change over the last 30 years that is resulting in our reservoirs not freezing with safe ice for fishing.

Fishing on ice less than 4 to 5 inches is dangerous. The ice may seem even on the top while the ice can vary greatly on the thickness.

Most of the late season anterless Deer season are winding down with hunters having varying success which many are blaming on the warmer winter weather.

