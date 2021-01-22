Central Kansas Outdoors – 1/23

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Still time for hunters to harvest some Pheasants, Quail, Ducks and Geese. Bob Roberts talks about how many anglers are enjoying the moderate winter weather and catching good numbers of Crappies and White Bass.

Kansas legislator now in session and time to touch base with your representative or senator. Ask them to update you on outdoor bills with an email or phone call so you can give them your input as a Kansas outdoors person.

