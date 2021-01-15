Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 1/16

Pat StrathmanJanuary 15, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Pheasant and Quail seasons are winding down with varying reports on hunter success.  Bob Roberts talks about the open water fishing possibilities for Crappies and White Bass at local reservoirs and state lakes.

Fishing the deep river channel drop offs in lakes is effective for finding fish this time of year primarily because that is where the Gizzard Shad, the primary diet of game fish are found.

Brush piles are also good for Crappies.  Chance of safe ice is less and less with every above freezing day.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

