Central Jazz Band Wins Competition

The Salina Central High School Jazz Band earned 1st place in the 5A Division at the prestigious Basically Basie Jazz Competition held in Kansas City this spring.

According to USD 305, the band, under the direction of Guillermo Rodriguez, has now claimed top honors three out of the past four years (2022, 2024, and 2025), making them back-to-back champions in the event.

The district says the competition celebrates the legacy of jazz legend Count Basie and features top high school jazz ensembles. As part of the experience, students attended a live performance by the Count Basie Orchestra and later shared the stage with the orchestra’s director, Scotty Barnhart, a Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter.

“Performing with Scotty Barnhart and hearing the Count Basie Orchestra in person brought everything full circle for our students,” said Rodriguez. “It was a powerful and inspiring experience that we will always look back to.”

The public is invited to hear the jazz band’s award-winning set at the Salina Central Spring Band Concert on Wednesday, May 7 at 7:00 PM in the Central High School Auditorium. Admission is free.

Photos via Salina Central High School