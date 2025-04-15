Central High Honors LoVullo

A beloved coach/educator, who inspired the lives of many was honored and will forever be remembered at a Salina high school.

On Tuesday, April 15th community members, family and friends gathered at the Central High School tennis complex to celebrate a dedication honoring of the late Jim LoVullo.

Mike Goll, a former tennis coach for Central and long-time assistant coach to LoVullo, gave a heartfelt speech commemorating the life of LoVullo. He described his personal relationship and what was most admirable about him.

“He was my best friend. What was admirable about him was his selflessness in how he loved his family, players and students,” said Goll.

Current CHS Athletic Director, Greg Maring commented that LoVullo did not talk about himself when he was dedicated into the Salina Central Hall of Fame, but instead gave credit to his players.

Former and retired CHS Athletic Director, Jim Campion also made an appearance at the honoring. Campion knew and worked with LoVullo for several years. He described his relationship with LoVullo and how he was a remarkable coach.

A plaque was revealed inside the pavilion of the CHS tennis complex, which recognizes his outstanding contributions to Central and the USD 305 schools.

“Jim LoVullo’s legacy lives on through the many individuals who were fortunate to work and learn with him. This dedication is a well-deserved formal recognition of the lasting mark Jim made on our community,” said Salina USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline.

During his 36-year career he has coached basketball, football, swimming, track, softball and tennis, as well being an Athletic Director at Lakewood Middle School. His teams earned a total of nine 5A state titles and his tireless promotion of CHS tennis programs facilitated the planning and construction of the CHS tennis complex.

LoVullo was recognized twice as the Kansas Coaches Association Girls Tennis Coach of the Year, named the Midwest Section Coach of the Year and the KCA’s Boys Tennis Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Kansas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Kansas Wesleyan Hall of Fame and the Salina Central Hall of Fame.

Not only does LoVullo have a rich history at Central, but he has also made an impact across three different Salina schools including Sacred Heart, Roosevelt-Lincoln and Lakewood Middle School.

A funeral mass will be held for LoVullo at Saint Amelia Church in Tonawanda, NY at 11:30 am on Friday, July 5th.

Photos Courtesy by Olivia Opat, Salina USD 305: