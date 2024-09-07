Central claims 4th-straight Mayor’s Cup win, 55-13

It’s a well-known fact that whenever Salina South and Salina Central get together, something crazy will take place. 55 times the two teams have met up, and 55, or more, nearly unbelievable stories could be shared. Friday night, the newest chapter in that novel was written, albeit in perhaps an uglier fashion than many would prefer.

Salina Central and Salina South combined for 38 penalties and nearly 370 penalty yards, unofficially in the 55th annual rivalry game, number that neither coach will be pleased with. Despite the miscues, and there were plenty of them, Salina Central rolled to a 55-13 win over the Cougars, retaining the Mayor’s Cup for a fourth-straight season.

The Mustang offense got off to a slow start, failing to record a first down for their first three possessions of the night, allowing Salina South to operate on a short field early in the contest. The Cougars took advantage early, as Senior Quarterback Landon Putman would connect with Junior Wide Receiver Jaxon Myers on a 28-yard strike midway through the opening period, taking a 7-0 lead.

The Cougar score seemed to wake up the Mustangs, as they would respond immediately, scoring on the next drive with a six yard run by Senior Quarterback Jack Gordon, tying the game.

Salina South would punch back once more, taking a 13-7 lead on a short, four yard run by Aidan Anderes with 8:16 to go in the half; however, the Mustangs would block the point after and that seemed to shift the tide.

Central would again respond with a swift, effective drive, capped off by a 38-yard pass from Jack Gordon to Isaiah White, and the Mustangs would take their first lead on the extra point. They would never surrender it.

Central would score once more before the half, taking a 21-13 lead into the locker room after a 15-yard pass from Gordon to Christian Peck.

At the half, despite leading, the Mustangs had much to correct. They tallied 14 penalties in the opening 24 minutes, and allowed a pair of scores on defense.

Mark Sandbo and his coaching staff would correct the defensive aspect in the second half, the penalties, for both teams, unfortunately continued throughout.

Salina Central would command the contest from the first snap of the third quarter on, pitching a shutout after the intermission. That stellar defensive effort would kick the offense into high gear, and the Mustangs would score the games final 48 points on their way to a runaway win. Jack Gordon would be responsible for five Mustang scores, four through the air and one on the ground, picking up right where he left off in 2023, a season where he set Salina Central program records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions.

With the win, Salina Central starts the year at 1-0, and they will take to the road for the first time this season next week at Arkansas City.

Salina South falls to 0-1 to begin the Christien Ozores tenure, where the Cougars losing streak now stands at 25-straight games, dating back to their last win in late September of 2021. Regardless of the game’s final outcome, many positves can be taken out of Friday’s effort for the Cougars.

The defense held one of the state’s most potent offenses in check for the first half. The offense was opportunistic, taking advantage of short field opportunities early in the game. And most importantly, the team never quit. A program that has struggled to find success in recent years can oftentimes be a quick out when one thing goes wrong. The Cougars never wavered, giving great effort until the game’s final play. That is certainly a positive as South looks ahead to week two, and a tough matchup at home against Maize South.

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME

SALINA CENTRAL – GAGE GIBSON

SALINA SOUTH – ARMANDO FRANCO

GAME AUDIO

STAT RECAP

*** Stats are unofficial and are calculated by our broadcast team ***

SALINA SOUTH (0-1)

PASSING

Landon Putman – 14 completions/31 attempts, 150 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

RUSHING

Armane Redmond – 14 rushes, 24 yards

Landon Putman – 7 rushes, -16 yards

Rowan Riddick – 5 rushes, 7 yards

Aidan Anderes – 2 rushes, 5 yards, 1 touchdown

Kolton Herbel – 1 rush, 14 yards

Jayven Correa-Brown – 1 rush, 3 yards

Jaxon Myers – 1 rush, -5 yards

RECEIVING

Jaxon Myers – 8 catches, 112 yards, 1 touchdown

Kolton Herbel – 3 catches, 4 yards

Jay Curtis – 2 catches, 37 yards

Armane Redmond – 1 catch, -3 yards

SALINA CENTRAL (1-0)

PASSING

Jack Gordon – 15 completions/25 attempts, 225 yards, 4 touchdowns

Griffin Hall – 1 completion/1 attempt, 55 yards, 1 touchdown

RUSHING

Keaton Smith – 13 rushes, 35 yards

Jack Gordon – 10 rushes, 34 yards, 1 touchdown

Cooper Reves – 3 rushes, 30 yards

Alex Garcia – 2 rushes, 28 yards, 1 touchdown

Griffin Hall – 2 rushes, 5 yards

Abram Owings – 1 rush, 5 yards, 1 touchdown

RECEIVING

Bodie Rodriguez – 7 catches, 74 yards, 1 touchdown

Tate Gary – 3 catches, 74 yards

Isaiah White – 2 catches, 44 yards, 1 touchdown

Cooper Reves – 1 catch, 55 yards, 1 touchdown

Keaton Smith – 1 catch, 14 yards

Christian Peck – 1 catch, 15 yards, 1 touchdown

Tyrus Young – 1 catch, 6 yards, 1 touchdown

SCORING PLAYS

1st Quarter

6:24 – 28-yard pass from Landon Putman to Jaxon Myers. Easton Wilcox kick. (Salina South 7-0)

4:58 – 6-yard run by Jack Gordon. Elijah Duxler kick. (Tied 7-7)

2nd Quarter

9:57 – 4-yard run by Aidan Anders. Easton Wilcox kick blocked. (Salina South 13-7)

8:28 – 38-yard pass from Jack Gordon to Isaiah White. Elijah Duxler kick. (Salina Central 14-13)

2:14 – 15-yard pass from Jack Gordon to Christian Peck. Elijah Duxler kick. (Salina Central 21-13)

3rd Quarter

8:16 – 21-yard pass from Jack Gordon to Bodie Rodriguez. Elijah Duxler kick. (Salina Central 28-13)

2:25 – 5-yard run by Abram Owings. Elijah Duxler kick. (Salina Central 35-13)

4th Quarter

8:26 – 12-yard pass from Jack Gordon to Tyrus Young. Elijah Duxler kick. (Salina Central 42-13)

7:10 – 55-yard pass by Griffin Hall to Cooper Reves. Elijah Duxler kick. (Salina Central 49-13)

0:12 – 25-yard run by Alex Garcia. Ethan Gragg kick no good. (Salina Central 55-13)