Central Alums Allen, Miller Join Boys Basketball Staff

Salina Central’s boys basketball program has received a boost with the addition of two former college players.

Both played a huge role for the Mustangs back in the day, too.

Former Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Rashun Allen and former Bethany Swede Marion Miller have joined the Central boys basketball coaching staff for the 2020-21 season. Allen and Miller are Central graduates and were a part of some of the best teams in recent Mustang basketball history. Boys basketball head coach Ryan Modin coached both individuals while serving as an assistant coach under Doug Finch.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Rashun and Marion come back and be a part of our basketball program,” Modin said. “They both have a great understanding of the game and having played here, they know me, our system, and the expectations within our basketball program. They’ll have that pride factor in trying to help us have a winning culture.”

Allen, a 2015 graduate, was an all-league and all-county point guard who went on to play for Kansas Wesleyan University until a health condition ended his playing career before his senior season. Allen transitioned to the role of student assistant for the men’s basketball program in 2019-20. The Coyotes won 15 conference games for a second straight season.

Miller graduated in 2017 after being a three-year letterman. He helped lead the Mustangs to back-to-back state tournament appearances in 2016 and 17. Following his time as a Mustang, Miller went to Bethany College and played basketball for the Swedes. Miller and Allen were teammates for two seasons at Central.

“Both are young guys who will bring a lot of energy and excitement to our team,” Modin said. “I know our players are excited to work with them.”

Allen will coach the junior varsity team and work with the guards. Miller will be the freshman coach and take over post development.