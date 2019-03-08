Salina, KS

Cemetery Hit and Run Highlighted

KSAL StaffMarch 8, 2019

A hit and run at a Saline County Cemetery is the focus of this week’s Salina County Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Sometime between March 3rd and March 4th, 2019, an unknown vehicle struck the metal fence on the north side of the Bavaria Community Cemetery located at the intersection of S Geissler RD and W Denton RD in Saline County. The vehicle caused damage to approximately 20ft of fence.

Estimated Damage/Loss is $1,800.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.  You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

