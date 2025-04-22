Celebration Planned For First Houston Flight

The Salina airport is planning a celebration prior to the first flight lifting off to a new destination. Events are planned to commemorate the inaugural United Express flight from Salina Regional Airport (SLN) to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) on Friday, May 2nd.

The Salina Airport Authority invites everyone to this milestone event, celebrating the launch of Salina’s first-ever nonstop commercial air service to Houston. It will take place at the Salina Regional Airport Terminal beginning at 9:45 a.m. and culminating with the flight’s departure at 11:30 a.m.

Come learn more about United for Business and how it can simplify and enhance your company’s travel experience. Representatives will be on hand to share exclusive benefits and answer questions during the inaugural flight event.

Distinguished guests will include leaders from the City of Salina, the Kansas Department of Transportation, SkyWest Airlines, and the Salina Airport Authority. A ribbon cutting and formal remarks will honor the significance of this new route, which connects Salina to a major United Airlines hub and opens up greater travel and business opportunities for the region.

“This new route marks an important step forward in expanding Salina’s air service and connecting our community to one of the country’s major airline hubs,” said Pieter Miller, Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority.

The event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.