Celebrating Marquette’s 150th

An event later this month will celebrate 150 years of a McPherson County community.

The Smoky Valley Historical Association invites everyone to a program celebrating the 150th anniversary of the community of Marquette.

According to the organization, Allan Lindsfors will be giving a history of the settling and development of Marquette including the 1905 tornado. Allan, a former Marquette mayor, has lived and worked in Marquette his whole life. He has co-authored two books with Eleanor Burnison: Pioneers on the Prairie (1978), and Elim…Our Heritage (1980).

The program begins at 7:30pm, but come at 7:00pm for a “Thank You Celebration for Fred Briggs.” Briggs, along with Dr. Fredrickson, helped keep Coronado Heights clean weekly for 12+ years.

The celebration and the program will be held in the Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, located at 402 N. First Street. Please enter in the east door on the north side of the building.

While visiting Marquette, be sure to check out the Kansas Motorcycle Museum, Smoky Valley Distillery, City Sundries, and Rocky’s Ranch House