Celebrating Faith, Learning, and Growth

It was a gathering Tuesday morning to celebrate and bless a place of faith, learning, and growth for children. The Love N’ Learn Early Childcare Center commemorated the completion of a $1.7 million expansion project with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Fueled by grant funding from the Salina Area United Way and cooperation with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the Love N’ Learn Early Childhood Center, located on the Salina Catholic Schools campus, began a renovation in January of 2024. The project included renovations for every room on the campus, updated security, and installation of new playground equipment.

Love N’ Learn Director Jessica Jacobs tells KSAL News the facility is now licensed for 173 children, though they probably won’t enroll that many.

The new Love N’ Learn facility includes the following:

Three Infant Classrooms

Three Toddler Classrooms

Six Pre School / Pre K Classrooms

Several commons areas for gathering including a safe playground

Salina Catholic Schools Superintendent Jeff Andrews tells KSAL News the facility, which first started as a convent for nuns, has evolved over the years to the gem it now is today.

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Duxler said before the United Way began its childcare initiative, there were three similar type facilities in Salina. Now there are seven.

Jacobs says they are currently have opening for full and part time students, and for their summer program. They are also looking to hire more staff members as well.

_ _ _

For More: Love N’ Learn Early Childhood Center