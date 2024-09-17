Celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy

Salina Adult Education Center (SAEC) celebrates “Adult Education and Family Literacy Week” by offering education for those in need. SAEC is under the Workforce Investment Opportunities Act (WIOA) and are mandated partners with Vocational Rehab and Kansas Works to successfully keep the adult education program continue.

September 16th-20th is Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, and it is important for the Salina community to understand the importance of adult education. Salina Adult Education Center Director, Kelly Mobray shares statistics about low-skilled adults (source, Coalition on Adult Basic Education):

2x more likely to be unemployed

3x more likely to be in poverty

4x more likely to be in poor health

8x more likely to be incarcerated

According to (COABE), for every 400,000 adults who earn a high school diploma, the economy gains $2.5 billion back in tax revenue and reduced expenses. That equates to $6,250 per person.

Adult Education prepares workers to secure high-skilled, in-demand jobs that pay family sustaining wages all the while supporting these adults who are juggling skills training with their competing life and family responsibilities. Educating adults helps families break out of intergenerational poverty and creates stronger communities.

The National Coalition on Literacy shares that adults who participate in adult education programs have higher incomes, resulting in more spending and higher tax revenue for their community. They have better health outcomes, leading to greater workplace productivity and a reduction in community health care costs.

Mobray tells KSAL News, the goal for adult education is to ultimately help businesses obtain and retain quality employment by offering education to others. Students are assisted by SAEC to successfully pass the GED by taking high school level courses and earning a diploma.

English courses are offered for individuals who are second language learners. Mobray says they are currently 9 different languages of individuals who are learning English in their morning classes. She says there is a waiting list and full for their English as second language (ESL) classes. SAEC is working with businesses such as Schwan’s and Salina Regional Health Center by supplying curriculum for ESL learners. These students learn terminology, safety in the workplace , sanitation, communication while understanding their pay stubs and benefits. “Our whole goal is to help people have the education they need to perform quality employment in their jobs” says Mobray.

Students are still taken care of by SAEC once they receive their diploma. If individuals are struggling once they graduate high school, the “College-skill building” helps them get on track. Mobray explains how they assist students facing issues.

All classes are through a web based platform as students can take courses at their own leisure. Mobray says if students need help they can get in contact with certified teachers. She stresses how important adult education is.

In recognition of Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, the SAEC team is hosting a social media blitz all this week on Facebook. Salina Adult Education Center program alumni, GED graduates, former staff and community partners including area employers are encouraged to take selfies tagging SAEC with statements why adult education is important.

SAEC also holds a 12 week training program “Partners 4 Success” that focuses on employment training & preparation, employer/employee matching, personal development and lifestyle change. For more information on this program go to https://www.305adulteducation.com/partners-for-success