Celebrate the Super Bowl Safely

Festivities for Sunday’s big game are fast approaching, with scores of football fans and others making plans for where to watch and what they will eat and drink. AAA Kansas advises football fans to prepare by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation options before the party starts. And party hosts can also play a role in helping prevent drunk driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities often spike on holidays and popular drinking days, like Super Bowl Sunday. These deaths were all preventable. The latest NHTSA statistics show the deadly impact of drunk driving:

In 2022, there were 13,524 people killed in drunk-driving crashes.

Every day, impaired driving claims the lives of 37 people in the United States.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers (with BACs at or above .08 g/dL).

Although it’s illegal to drive when impaired by alcohol, in 2022 one person was killed every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash on our nation’s roads.

Impaired driving fatalities have increased 33% since 2019.

The rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2022 was 2.9 times higher at night than during the day.

Males are more likely than females to be driving drunk when involved in fatal crashes — in 2022, 23% of males were drunk, compared to 17% of females.

Alcohol was involved in 45% of all fatal crashes on Super Bowl Sunday in 2022.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) tracks crash statistics on Super Bowl weekend. From 2019 to 2023, during the 78-hour reporting period surrounding the big game, there were an average of 30 alcohol-related crashes on Kansas roads, resulting in an average of,16 injuries and 18 instances of property damage only each year. According to KDOT, Super Bowl weekend during this 5-year period resulted in 81 injuries and 3 fatalities from alcohol-related crashes.

Drunk driving is an ongoing and significant traffic safety problem. For the year 2023, 67 people were killed on Kansas roads in 2,200 alcohol-related crashes, accounting for 17% of all crash fatalities in the state .

“Drinking and driving is not a game – it’s a deadly combination and a crime,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “Make your winning drive a sober one and designate a completely sober – not buzzed or less drunk – driver or make plans for a ride share or cab home before indulging in alcohol. Drunk driving only leads to disaster and tragedy, and it is 100 percent preventable.”

Many law enforcement agencies are on the road with special impaired driving enforcement patrols on game day. A DUI can be extremely expensive, with a first-time offense costing the driver upwards of $10,000 in fines and legal fees. Depending on the specific circumstances and jurisdiction, charges can range from a misdemeanor to a felony, and penalties for impaired driving can include driver’s license revocation, fines, and jail time.

AAA Tips for a Safe Big Game Party

Be a responsible partygoer:

If you plan to drive, don’t drink.

If you plan to drink, select a designated driver and give them your car keys. If you don’t have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home; arrange a ride share or cab, or stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

Buckle up—it’s your best defense against other impaired drivers.

Be a responsible host: