Celebrate Independence With Ike

Todd PittengerJuly 1, 2018

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene is offering an opportunity to join in the Independence Day Celebration at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

According to the organization, the Declaration of Independence Reading Ceremony will be shown from 10 – 11 a.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium of the Eisenhower Presidential Library, 200 SE 4th Street, Abilene.

The video, shown via National Archives YouTube Channel, will include the following:

  • Greetings by master of ceremonies Allison Seymour, Fox 5 News Anchor
  • Presentation of colors by the Continental Color Guard, provided by U.S. 3rd Infantry, the Old Guard.
  • Live performance of the National Anthem by vocalist Caleb Green
  • Performance by the Fife and Drum Corps*
  • Remarks by David S. Ferriero, Archivist of the United States
  • Dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence by reenactors portraying historical characters, including Thomas Jefferson, John Adams,
  • Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Abigail Adams, John Dunlap, John Hancock and Ned Hector
  • Live performance of “America the Beautiful” by The MusicianShip Washington Youth Choir

People all over the country can share the celebration on social media using the hashtag #ArchivesJuly4.

The Library campus will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Active duty military receive free admission.

