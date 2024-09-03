Cause of Hotel Fire Alarm Results in Arrest

A man overcooks his food in a hotel room and then threatens people with a metal pipe after being told to leave.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News on September 1st, a man from Missouri was staying at the Sleep Inn on 1820 W Crawford. He was awakened by a fire alarm on his floor and he walked out of his room, noticing smoke in the hallway.

He notified hotel staff and they determined the room that caused the smoke. Employees knocked and informed the man of the room he needed to leave. The man then, waved a metal pipe towards the employees and the hotel guest.

The Missouri man was concerned and left to his room to get a hunting rifle. He came back while holding his rifle telling the man he needed to leave. The suspect eventually left the hotel but continued to wave the metal pipe towards the employees. No shots were fired.

Officers arrested 39-year old Cole Marlow in the area of Duval and Crawford. Police determined Marlow caused the smoke by overcooking food in the microwave.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault and drug paraphernalia.