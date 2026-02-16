Cattlemen’s Day Scheduled For March 6

Using genetic tools to advance the next generation of livestock and the economic outlook on the beef market highlight the program during the 113th annual Cattlemen’s Day, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

The annual Cattlemen’s Day will be held at the university’s new Bilbrey Family Event Center, located next to the Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue in Manhattan.

Registration is open through Feb. 20, for $25. The day of registration will be offered for $35 at the door. Students can register to attend the event for free until Feb. 20. Registration is available online.

Jamie Courter, a beef extension specialist at the University of Missouri, will be presenting a program on ‘Using Genetic Tools to Select the Next Generation of Females’. A ‘Beef Industry Economic Outlook’ will also be presented by K-State agriculture economics professor Glynn Tonsor.

“Cattlemen’s Day is the annual showcase of beef industry education hosted by the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry,” said A.J. Tarpoff, K-State associate professor and extension beef veterinarian. “This event has a history of more than 100 years of providing cutting-edge information directly to cattle producers to keep them informed of key issues and provide education to improve profitability of their operation.”

He adds: “Cattlemen’s Day is also an opportunity for cattle producers, industry members, and alumni to come to campus and keep updated on all the people and work that is being accomplished.”

The day will start at 8 a.m., with registration, educational exhibits and a tradeshow before the program welcome, which will start at 9 a.m.

“The event features an extensive trade show allowing students and faculty to network with producers and industry representatives throughout the day,” said Justin Waggoner, K-State Extension beef specialist.

Following the morning’s presentations, a smoked brisket lunch provided by U.S. Premium Beef will be served at noon.

The afternoon program will include K-State animal science graduate student research updates, a discussion on New World Screwworm and the Asian Longhorned Tick, as well as a presentation on ‘Navigating Farm and Ranch Generational Transitions’ by Shannon Ferrell, an agricultural economics professor at Oklahoma State University.

“We will be focusing on a critical issue that impacts every family in agriculture – farm and generational ranch transitions,” Tarpoff said. “We have invited Dr. Ferrell from Oklahoma State University to cover this topic in an enjoyable fashion that only he can provide.”

Also on March 6, the 49th annual Legacy Bull and Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. in the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Dennison Ave). Visit K-State ASI Legacy Sale to request a sale catalog and to learn more about this year’s offerings.