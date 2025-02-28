Cattle Sale Generates $6,000 For Children

A special sale at noon on Thursday at the Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Auction in Salina generated at least $6,000 for an education fund for two children who recently lost their father in a crash.

Back in late January Kendall Harding from Lost Springs was killed in a crash on US 56 Highway. He leaves behind two children, ages 6 and 3.

According to Kyle Elwood from Farmers and Ranchers, regular sales paused at noon Thursday so two, 600-pound heifers could be auctioned off to build Carter and Kinley Harding’s education fund. A neighbor donated the heifers for the sale.

Elwood says the cattle sold for about $4,000, and another $2,00 has also been donated. He anticipates more money to come in as well.

Those wanting to contribute can call Farmers & Ranchers at 785-825-0211 or visit the business at 1500 Old U.S. 40 Highway.