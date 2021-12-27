Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 39 °

Cats Road Trip with Clarke!

Jeff GarretsonDecember 27, 2021

He’s headed to the Texas Bowl to watch the Wildcats and Tigers from LSU.

KSAL’s ‘Superfan’ Clarke Sanders says there is still room on the bus trip to Houston to watch Kansas State play Tuesday, January 4th at NRG Stadium.

Clarke joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says the bus trip includes a choice to attend the pep rally or a pre-game party.

 

 

It’s been a season of streaks for the Wildcats – with 3 straight wins to open 2021. Then falling back to earth at 3-3, only to win 4 straight before wrapping up the season with a couple of losses. Clarke says he’s ready to watch the 7-5 Wildcats taking on the 6-6 Tigers.

Call Clarke Sanders today, 785 823 1111 to book your seat.

 

TEXAS BOWL TRIP
SCHEDULE: MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022:

8:30 AM: DEPART SALINA
8:30 PM: ARRIVE HOUSTON, TX
LODGING: HAMPTON INN

TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022:
6:00 AM: BREAKFAST SERVICE BEGINS
9:00 AM: BREAKFAST SERVICE ENDS
9:30 AM: DEPART FOR OPTIONAL HOUSTON ACTIVITY
CHOICE: A MUSEUM OR GALLERIA MALL
3:30 PM: DEPART HOTEL FOR K-STATE TAILGATE PARTY
OR TEX FEST
8:00 PM: KICK-OFF!!! K-STATE vs
WE WILL RETURN TO HOTEL FOLLOWING POST GAME ACTIVITIES

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022:
6:00 AM: BREAKFAST SERVICE BEGINS
9:30 AM: DEPART FOR SALINA
9:30 PM: ARRIVE BACK IN SALINA

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Cats Road Trip with Clarke!

He's headed to the Texas Bowl to watch the Wildcats and Tigers from LSU. KSAL's 'Superfan' Clarke...

December 27, 2021 Comments

A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

One Dead, One Seriously Injured aft...

Kansas News

December 27, 2021

Chiefs Dominate Steelers, 36-10, to...

Sports News

December 27, 2021

Broncos left with sting of defeat a...

Sports News

December 27, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Cats Road Trip with Clark...
December 27, 2021Comments
A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
One Dead, One Seriously I...
December 27, 2021Comments
Tis the Season to Recycle
December 26, 2021Comments
Walk Off The Holidays Wit...
December 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices