Cats Road Trip with Clarke!

He’s headed to the Texas Bowl to watch the Wildcats and Tigers from LSU.

KSAL’s ‘Superfan’ Clarke Sanders says there is still room on the bus trip to Houston to watch Kansas State play Tuesday, January 4th at NRG Stadium.

Clarke joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says the bus trip includes a choice to attend the pep rally or a pre-game party.

It’s been a season of streaks for the Wildcats – with 3 straight wins to open 2021. Then falling back to earth at 3-3, only to win 4 straight before wrapping up the season with a couple of losses. Clarke says he’s ready to watch the 7-5 Wildcats taking on the 6-6 Tigers.

Call Clarke Sanders today, 785 823 1111 to book your seat.

TEXAS BOWL TRIP

SCHEDULE: MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022:

8:30 AM: DEPART SALINA

8:30 PM: ARRIVE HOUSTON, TX

LODGING: HAMPTON INN

TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022:

6:00 AM: BREAKFAST SERVICE BEGINS

9:00 AM: BREAKFAST SERVICE ENDS

9:30 AM: DEPART FOR OPTIONAL HOUSTON ACTIVITY

CHOICE: A MUSEUM OR GALLERIA MALL

3:30 PM: DEPART HOTEL FOR K-STATE TAILGATE PARTY

OR TEX FEST

8:00 PM: KICK-OFF!!! K-STATE vs

WE WILL RETURN TO HOTEL FOLLOWING POST GAME ACTIVITIES

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022:

6:00 AM: BREAKFAST SERVICE BEGINS

9:30 AM: DEPART FOR SALINA

9:30 PM: ARRIVE BACK IN SALINA