Catone earns KCAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor

It’s not often that a defensive player earns an offensive honor. However, that’s exactly what Kansas Wesleyan’s Krysta Catone (SR/Chino Hills, Calif.) did. Catone was named as the Kansas Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for her contributions in KWU’s 2-0 win over Bethany on Saturday.

Playing for the first for KWU since September 9, Catone scored twice for the Coyotes in the win over Bethany. Her first goal came on a set piece right before the end of the first half. Her second goal came in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick.

Her two goals helped the Coyotes improve to 2-0 in the KCAC, 2-1 overall, and extend an unbeaten streak against Bethany to 17 straight matches (16-0-1).

KWU is 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the KCAC. Wesleyan will host Southwestern on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex. KWU was originally scheduled to host Bethel, but that match was postponed to a later date.