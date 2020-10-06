Catone earns KCAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 6, 2020

It’s not often that a defensive player earns an offensive honor. However, that’s exactly what Kansas Wesleyan’s Krysta Catone (SR/Chino Hills, Calif.) did. Catone was named as the Kansas Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for her contributions in KWU’s 2-0 win over Bethany on Saturday.

Playing for the first for KWU since September 9, Catone scored twice for the Coyotes in the win over Bethany. Her first goal came on a set piece right before the end of the first half. Her second goal came in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick.

Her two goals helped the Coyotes improve to 2-0 in the KCAC, 2-1 overall, and extend an unbeaten streak against Bethany to 17 straight matches (16-0-1).

KWU is 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the KCAC. Wesleyan will host Southwestern on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex. KWU was originally scheduled to host Bethel, but that match was postponed to a later date.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Almary earns KCAC Men’s Soccer Offensiv...

October 6, 2020 1:43 pm

Saturday’s Bethel vs KWU Women’s ...

 11:33 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/5

 9:22 am

KWU Football adds game against William Penn o...

October 5, 2020 10:10 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Almary earns KCAC Men’s Socce...

Kansas Wesleyan's Artin Almary (SR/Glendale, Calif.) has been named as the KCAC Men's Soccer Offen...

October 6, 2020 Comments

Catone earns KCAC Women’s Soc...

Sports News

October 6, 2020

Saturday’s Bethel vs KWU Wome...

Sports News

October 6, 2020

Car Hits Residence in Southwest Sal...

Kansas News

October 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Hits Residence in Sou...
October 6, 2020Comments
Two Most Wanted Arrests
October 5, 2020Comments
6 New COVID Cases at USD ...
October 5, 2020Comments
KWU Cancels Spring Break
October 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH