🎥 Catholic Charities Expands to Concordia

Salina-based Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas has expanded into Concordia.

According to the organization, the officially opened the doors to the new Concordia office on October 5, expanding access to services and support for individuals and families in Cloud County and surrounding communities.

Located at 103 E. 6th St. in Concordia, the new office serves as a family support center where individuals and families can connect with Catholic Charities and receive assistance close to home.

Catholic Charities provides compassionate service to all people in need throughout northern Kansas. Now, that same care and support is available in Concordia, with services including food and hygiene items, diapers and other basic necessities, emergency financial and housing assistance, pregnancy support, and connections to affordable mental health counseling.

The Concordia location marks a new chapter for Catholic Charities while building upon a longstanding tradition of service at 103 E. 6th St. The building previously served as Neighbor to Neighbor, a ministry established by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia. Catholic Charities is grateful for the Sisters’ years of compassionate service to the Concordia community and is honored to continue serving neighbors in need from this location.

“Our hope is that this office will be a place where individuals and families know they are welcome and can turn when they need support,” said Megan Robl, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. “We are excited to become an even greater part of the Concordia community and to work alongside local partners to serve our neighbors throughout the area.”

The Concordia office is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The office can be reached at 785-262-9735.

Community members are invited to celebrate the new location during the Catholic Charities Concordia Grand Opening on Tuesday, October 27, from noon to 2 p.m. at 103 E. 6th St.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting, building blessing by Bishop Jerry Vincke, facility tours, and food and refreshments. The event is open to the community, and all are welcome to stop by, tour the new space, meet the Catholic Charities team, and learn more about the services available in Concordia.

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To learn more about the Concordia office, its services and hours, call 785-262-9735 or visit www.ccnks.org/concordia.