Cat Owners Warned About H5N1 Risks Amid Rising Cases

Veterinary and public health officials are urging cat owners to remain vigilant as cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or H5N1, commonly known as bird flu, have been detected in domestic cats.

Kansas State University’s Susan Nelson, clinical professor and veterinarian in the Hill’s Pet Health and Nutrition Center , emphasized that there is no need for panic but cautioned that proactive measures should be taken to prevent infections.

H5N1, a strain of avian influenza type A, has been a growing concern in the poultry industry for nearly four years, leading to the culling of thousands of infected birds. The virus has also been detected in wild bird populations and, most recently, in U.S. dairy cattle as of March 2024. Alongside these outbreaks, reports have emerged of domestic and wild cats becoming infected, with many cases resulting in fatalities.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association , one of the primary sources of transmission in cats is through food, specifically raw poultry and unpasteurized dairy products.

“There have been several reports of cats becoming infected from consuming raw poultry or unpasteurized milk,” Nelson explained. “Other possible exposure routes include contact with infected birds, livestock or contaminated surfaces, as well as interaction with humans who have worked on affected farms.”

Nelson said infected cats often exhibit severe respiratory symptoms, including loss of appetite, fever, large amounts of eye and nasal discharge, coughing, and labored breathing. Neurological signs, such as tremors, seizures and blindness, have also been reported.

“Symptoms of H5N1 can sometimes mimic rabies, making prompt veterinary assessment critical,” Nelson said.

Pet owners who suspect their sick cat may have been exposed should contact their veterinarian immediately. Nelson recommends limiting exposure to other pets and people in the house, especially anyone who is immunocompromised, and wearing a mask and gloves when handling them.

“It is important to call ahead before bringing your cat in,” Nelson said. “While no cat-to-human transmission has been reported, precautionary measures need to be taken to protect staff and other patients.”

To minimize the risk of H5N1 infection, veterinary professionals recommend the following preventive measures:

Do not feed cats raw meat, especially poultry or unpasteurized dairy products.

Keep cats indoors to prevent contact with infected birds and wildlife.

Do not handle dead birds; report them to local health authorities instead. If you must handle one, wear protective gear, including a mask and disposable gloves.

Keep cats away from livestock, poultry and their environments, especially in areas with known H5N1 outbreaks. Change your clothes and wash hands thoroughly after handling these species before interacting with your cat.

Ensure rabies vaccinations are up to date, as H5N1 symptoms can resemble rabies.

While H5N1 cases in domestic cats remain low, experts stress the importance of awareness and precautionary measures.

“Vigilance is key in preventing further infections,” Nelson said. “We must report any signs of disease in our cats, local wildlife, or birds and take the proper precautions to reduce the risk of spread.”

_ _ _