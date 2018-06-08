Cat Beaten to Death; Salina Man Jailed

A Salina man is behind bars after witnesses say he beat a cat to death and then later resisted arrest from an officer.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Wilson on Thursday where witnesses say they saw a man striking a cat several times.

Witnesses say that 56-year-old Randy Harris was allegedly sitting on his front porch when he began to strike the animal repeatedly, then slamming it in to a trash can.

Feldman says that the cat was later located dead inside of the trash can.

Later, an officer located Harris driving in the 900 block of S. 4th St. The officer stopped Harris and attempted to place him under arrest. At that point Harris began to resist, grabbing the officer by the shoulders and tugging on the officer. The officer was still able to make the arrest, however, during the incident part of the officer’s uniform was damaged.

Harris has been charged with cruelty to animals, interference with law enforcement, battery of a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property.