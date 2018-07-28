Cat-astrophe Avoided at Animal Shelter

Citizens opened up their hearts and their homes to help the Salina Animal Shelter avoid a real cat-astrophic situation.



The agency put the word out on Friday they had over 40 cats and kittens available to adopt, and were running out of kennels. The animal shelter has only 24 kennels for adoptable cats, 20 kennels in the cat room, and 4 kennels at Petco. They have another 23 kennels for new cats coming in that are waiting for vetting to go up for adoption, or waiting to be claimed by owners.

To help alleviate the growing numbers, Friday and Saturday the shelter offered a “Name Your Price” special on all cats and kittens. Animal Services Manager Vanessa Cowie tells KSAL News is was a huge success.

Cowie says over the two days 34 cats were adopted. The numbers include:

Friday Adoptions: 17 Cats – 1 Dog

Saturday Adoptions: 17 Cats – 1 Dog

Cowie adds that there are still 19 adoptable cats available at the shelter.

The Salina Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization, and a division of Salina’s Parks and Recreation Department. The organization provides animal control, adoption services and wildlife management. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, meaning that over 90 percent of the animals it receives are saved.