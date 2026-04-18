Casino Themed Event rescheduled

A Salina Area United Way casino-themed fundraising event has been rescheduled.

According to the agency, its upcoming fundraiser, “A Night of Chance: All In for Change”, has been rescheduled. The event will now take place on August 7th.

This decision was made after careful consideration of several unforeseen circumstances affecting scheduling and availability. In order to ensure the event is executed as planned and that all elements come together as intended, organizers determined that rescheduling was the most responsible course of action. All event partners, vendors, and logistics have been confirmed for the new date.

“We remain fully committed to hosting a memorable and impactful event for our community,” said Christina Small, Executive Director. “We appreciate the understanding and continued support from our sponsors, attendees, and volunteers as we move forward.”

All tickets and sponsorships will be honored for the new event date. Additional event details will be shared as August approaches.