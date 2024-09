A burglar shatters a glass door and ransacks a Salina home for cash and handbags.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, sometime between 9pm Saturday and 1:30am Sunday morning someone broke through a glass door on a home in the 2700 block of Shoreline in SE Salina.

Police say an unknown suspect or suspects turned the house upside down and fled with $3,000 in cash and five, high-end purses from Coach, Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana.

Loss and damage is listed at $6,000.