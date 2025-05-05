Cash and Gun Stolen from Car

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary case after a handgun was stolen from a car.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a 34-year-old woman contacted authorities after discovering her 2007 Nissan Murano had been entered and items were stolen while the car was parked in the 100 block of N. 7th Street.

Police say sometime between midnight Saturday and 2am, someone grabbed a 9mm Taurus handgun, a purse with wallet and financial cards, makeup, headphones and just over $1,000 in cash were stolen.

There was no sign of forced entry. The owner told investigators she was having trouble getting one of the doors on the vehicle locked.

Loss is listed at $3,000.