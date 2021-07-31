Salina, KS

Trash Cart Removal Thru Next Saturday

Todd PittengerJuly 31, 2021

The City of Salina’s new waste cart contractor will continue to remove old City waste carts through next Saturday, August 7th.

The city asks that customers leave their old City waste carts out and empty until they have been removed.

If City of Salina sanitation customers notice their old waste carts have not removed by the contractor by Monday, August 9, 2021 they should notify one of the following contacts listed below for assistance:

The City of Salina’s General Services Office: (785) 309-5750

The City of Salina’s E3 Coordinator, Sydney: (785) 833-8198

E3 Coordinator’s email: [email protected]

 

 

