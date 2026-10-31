Cars, Coffins & Classics at the Garage

The Garage Automotive Museum in Salina has a special Halloween Saturday planned.

The Halloween-themed “Cars, Coffins & Classics” will allow free admission Children 18 and younger.

The museum is inviting families to come inside for an afternoon of Halloween fun while enjoying its collection of classic and custom automobiles. Organizers are encouraging families to attend even if rain is in the forecast, noting that the event will be held indoors at the museum.

The event will feature “Lil Coffin 2”, a custom 1932 Ford Tudor described by the museum as one of its most unique vehicles and a Halloween favorite.

With free admission for all children 18 and younger, “Cars, Coffins & Classics” offers families an opportunity to enjoy Halloween festivities while exploring automotive history.

“Cars, Coffins & Classics” takes place all day Saturday at The Garage Automotive Museum in Salina, 134 S 4th Street.

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Graphic via the Garage Automotive Museum