Caring For Karlie

Family and friends are rallying in support of a Salina woman who continues to battle multiple medical difficulties.

Karlie Miller was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in May of 2022, just one month after her brother passed away. She has been cancer free since July 2023. However, her journey to full recovery continues as she battles recurring infections, having undergone 12 surgeries.

On January 29th she was anticipating her final surgery. However, infection was back, and even worse than ever. This week she was admitted to KU Medical Hospital in Kansas City, where she is awaiting answers for what direction new surgery will go. She needs to be stable before they can do anything, though, and right now her body doesn’t have the strength.

The hope is they can get her stable enough to be transferred to a specialist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Karlie’s husband has taken on the role of caretaker, and has been missing work. A GoFundMe account has been established, and several fundraisers have been planned. All funds raised will help with medical bills, travel expenses, and lodging.

Karlie is a devoted wife, mom of three boys, and an administrator at Salina Dental Arts. She has remained strong and determined to regain her health. Her story is one of resilience, hope, and unwavering strength